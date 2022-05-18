COVID-19 in Cuba: 62 new cases in another day without deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuba reported today 62 new COVID-19 cases and, again, no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 396 people were still in hospital, with 1 and 5 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively, according to the report of the Ministry of Public Health.



At the close of yesterday, there were 1,414 suspected cases and another 34 under surveillance.



A total of 5,056 samples were taken during the day, and 62 tested positive. Cuba has taken 13,803, 926 samples, and 1,104,769 have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 62 positive cases, 6.3% (4) were asymptomatic, making a total of 146,911 cases (13.3% of those confirmed to date).