Cuban health ministry adopts actions to improve work efficiency





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) In view of the limitations caused by the tightening of the U.S. blockade and the lack of financing, the Public Health Insurance Business Group is taking actions to guarantee a better functioning of the health system.



The development of pulmonary monitors and ventilators with COMBIOMED; hearing aids and swabs with the Cuban Neurosciences Center; and hip prostheses and spare parts with the Union of Military Industries are some of the examples of productive linkages carried out by the Group for the health of the population.



Speaking at the Health and Sports Commission during the activities prior to the 5th extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), in its 9th Legislature, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, minister of public health, highlighted the high responsibility of the companies that make up the agency in the operation of health care, by guaranteeing medical and non-medical resources.



He pointed out that the work of these institutions has been limited by the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade and the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, nevertheless work is being done to revitalize the work of the Business Group, since the resources required compete with the supplies needed to assist the population.



Armando Piloto Carvajal, General Director of the Business Group, detailed the work of the organizations that make up the entity and the actions carried out during COVID-19.



The commission analyzed the verification made to the public health business system based on visits to 24 entities of the health sector during April this year.