Cuba plans new study with Abdala vaccine in 1- to 2-year-old children





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) A pharmacovigilance study based on the satisfactory results of the Ismaelillo clinical trial in this city(cental Cuba) will test the effects of the Abdala vaccine on more than 7,000 children between one and two years of age in Camagüey.



The intervention will only be carried out in Camagüey and Cienfuegos, but will have different objectives in each territory, Sonia Maria Cabrera Fernandez, provincial head of the primary health care section, told the Cuban News Agency.



Although so far no harmful consequences of the anti-COVID-19 immunogen have been reported, it is still necessary to investigate whether this parameter does not vary in infants during the first years of life, since they are a high-risk age group and one of the most affected by the pandemic, she said.



Abdala is a safe option for pediatric ages thanks to its toxoid-free content and proven stimulating action on the body's antibody levels, with exponentially superior results in the child population, the specialist explained.



From the aforementioned survey, the children who are suffering from decompensation and chronic diseases will be excluded, in order to minimize the possible complications.



Created by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Abdala has the merit of being the first vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus developed in Latin America, and with 92.28 % efficacy, it is a solid proof of the progress of science and technology in Cuba.