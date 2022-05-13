Cooperation project benefits Cuban nephrology service





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) Through a credit granted by the French Development Agency (AFD by its French acronym), the Cuban Nephrology Network has benefited from the commissioning of 332 hemodialysis machines, which represent a significant change in the sustainability and quality of care for patients with chronic kidney disease in the hemodialysis program.



Guillermo Guerra Bustillo, director of the Institute of Nephrology in Havana, told the press that the machines have been in operation since April and have made it possible to replace technologies of long exploitation and have a positive impact on the 56 services of that specialty spread throughout the Cuban territory.



He said that in late June, more than 250 machines with the same characteristics are expected to arrive in Cuba as a result of this cooperation project.



The executive referred that in order to expand the capacities of dialytic renal replacement therapy, nine service units with 102 hemodialysis machines and five reverse osmosis water treatment systems will also be incorporated to the National Nephrology Network through this collaboration.



Health is a global asset that represents a key element for our international action and, in particular, for the relationship of this European country with the Caribbean nation, whose cooperation in health has been strengthened in recent times, Patrice Paoli, French ambassador to Cuba,

asserted.



He detailed that in addition to the more than 500 dialysis machines that will be completed next June, 25 artificial kidney machines will also be delivered.



The AFD office in Cuba has been present since 2016 and since then has been providing assistance to the Caribbean country in sectors such as health, transportation, water, sanitation and other fundamental aspects for sustainable development.





