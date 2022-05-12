Health centers in central Cuba get new artificial kidneys





CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) In order to guarantee a better quality of life to patients in the province of Camagüey who need hemodialysis, 33 new artificial kidneys received through a cooperation project with France will replace the old existing ones in local hospitals.



The Nephrology Service, which has performed transplants for five decades, will receive 20 of these machines, whereas another eight will go to the Martín Chang Puga General Teaching Hospital and five to the Leopoldo Rey Sampayo Pediatric Hospital. These three health centers, as well as the Eduardo Agramonte Pediatric Hospital, provide care to more than 200 people with renal diseases.



The plans for the dialysis program in this province will both alleviate the insufficient capacity of the local health care services and make it possible to replace overused equipment with new and modern ones.



Even when the COVID-19 epidemic reached a peak in Cuba, the country managed to keep in operation its 50-plus free-of-charge hemodialysis services.