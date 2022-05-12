Cuba with Increasing Trend to Control of COVID-19





Havana, May 11 (ACN) Cuba keeps showing a trend towards the control of COVID-19 as the local Health Ministry reported only 96 new confirm cases to the virus on Tuesday, 142 patients were discharged from hospital and one person died.



At present over 2 thousand people are still hospitalized with 464 of them being active cases.



The Cuban territories reporting the largest number of cases were western Artemisa (16) and Havana (13) provinces, eastern Camaguey and the Isle of Youth (12)



A total 5 thousand 341 samples were analyzed for the day, though in all the country has considered a total of 13 million 765 thousand 307 samples out of which 1 million 104 thousand 206 have tested positive to SARS-CoV-2.



Out of the 96 cases detected on Tuesday, 95 were contacts of confirmed cases, one was imported; 50 were women and 46 were men.