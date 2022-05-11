Over 89% of the Cuban population completed anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) A total of 89.8 % of the Cuban population has already completed the vaccination program against COVID-19, with the immunogens developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



The Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported that this percentage figure corresponds to the 9,952,716 people who completed the vaccination design.



As of May 8, 10,660,696 people had received at least one dose, of which 9,403,880 had received a second dose and 9,102,669 a third one.



According to the MINSAP report, 7,041,170 people have received booster doses, 323,636 of them as part of the clinical study, and 6,717,534 in the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In total, 36,222,262 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.