Explosion in Havana leaves 18 dead and 74 injured





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) The latest update of the explosion that happened in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana city states that the death toll is 18, while 74 people were injured, according to Doctor Julio Guerra Izquierdo, head of the Department of Hospital Services of the Ministry of Public Health.



In a television broadcast, the specialist informed that they are advancing in the process of identification of corpses between the Ministry of the Interior and the Institute of Legal Medicine in order to provide information in the next hours.



He highlighted the immediate response of the Cuban health system with organization and the necessary resources available to deal with this emergency.



He commented that eight health institutions in Havana offered attention to the victims of the accident, with a higher number of patients treated at the General Calixto García University Clinical and Surgical Hospital.



He detailed that of the total number of injured 15 are children, three are in critical condition, two are in serious condition and nine are in care.



He pointed out that there are 42 hospitalized adults, 18 of them between severe and critical.



Of the total number of inpatients, 10 adults and three children underwent surgery, the doctor added.



He added that the names of those hospitalized will be made public soon.



Since this unfortunate event occurred, we have been dedicated to saving lives, for which we have the necessary resources," he said.



Guerra Izquierdo expressed his gratitude for the gesture of solidarity of the general public who have come to the accident site to offer their help and donated blood to contribute to the care of the victims.



He also acknowledged the immediate work of the Red Cross volunteers, rescuers and the integrated emergency medical system.