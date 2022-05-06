Rescue work continues at Saratoga Hotel in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, governor of Havana, assured today to the Cuban News Agency that the causes of the accident that occurred Friday at the Saratoga Hotel are still being investigated and the people who may still be under the rubble are still being pulled out.



In his remarks, Garcia Zapata referred that there are still people affected and most of them are from the hotel.



We are identifying the victims in order to inform their families and we are working carefully because it could collapse again, and it is also dangerous for the rescue forces, he said.



There must still be workers trapped, he added, but it has not been possible to reach all parts because of the level of debris, especially on the second floor.



The Governor of Havana pointed out that there are still cars and a bus trapped in the rubble, so the perimeter continues to be assessed to measure the damage.



He also assured that there is no danger for the children of the school and the houses near the Saratoga Hotel, since they have already been evacuated to Capitol.