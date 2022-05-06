Cuba reported 147 new cases of COVID 19, 137 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 6,083 samples for surveillance during the day, 147 were positive, for a 2.4% positivity rate. The country accumulates 13,740,101 samples taken and 1,103,753 positive (8.0%).



At the end of May 5, a total of 2,548 patients had been admitted, 1,914 suspected, 21 under surveillance and 613 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases,131 were contacts of confirmed cases, 7 with source of infection abroad and 9 with no source of infection specified. There were 137 medical discharges, accumulating 1,094,554 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Thirteen confirmed patients are being attended in ICUs, 3 of them critical and 10 serious.



Among the cases diagnosed, there were 10 asymptomatic (6.8%), totaling 146,853, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years old (56), 20 to 39 (28), 40 to 59 (15), 60 years old and over (48).