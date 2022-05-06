Diaz-Canel highlights clinical trial of Cuban Abdala vaccine in infants





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, highlighted today on Twitter the clinical trial designed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in six- to 11-month-old infants.



The Cuban leader pointed out that Cuba does not stop in its creative resistance and that it will be used to study the safety, immunogenicity and effect of the Abdala vaccine, the first against COVID-19 in Latin America.



Recently, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym) referred on the same social network that it is working on strengthening research on the use of the Abdala vaccine in 2-year-old children.



The proposal is currently being evaluated by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED by its Spanish acronym), for its implementation in Havana and as part of it, they are focusing on a clinical study in pregnant women vaccinated with Abdala, and the results in them and in the child when it is born, from the point of view of safety, development and the immune response received from its mother by passive transfer of antibodies.