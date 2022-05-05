Cuban President Stresses Lowering Trend of COVID-19 Cases





Havana, May 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the lowering trend of COVID-19 cases on the island by writing on his Twitter account on Wednesday that Cuba keeps the epidemic under control as new daily cases are below one hundred.



Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party, added that it was hard to reach the achievement, but Cuba is getting over it, while he also called to not lower the guard against the coronavirus. He said it’s no time yet to claim victory, though is good to know that the people’s big efforts have not been in vane.



Cuba reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, no deaths from COVID-19.



The island has reported one million 103 thousand 488 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the disease here in March 2020. The virus has claimed 8 thousand 527 lives in Cuba while one million 94 thousand 267 patients recovered.