Vaccine booster shots for teenagers begins in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party (PCC), highlighted today on Twitter the beginning in Cuba of the program to administer booster doses of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Soberana Plus to those between the ages of 12 and 18.



Starting on May 3 and for the next 15 days, more than 29,100 adolescents and young people in the province of Sancti Spíritus who are in the 12 to 18 age group will receive a booster dose, provided that six months have passed since they completed the full vaccination schedule.

Soberana Plus is one of the Cuban vaccines to fight COVID-19 developed by experts from the Finlay Vaccine Institute.