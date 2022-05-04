Cuba thanks Lebanon for health donation





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Jorge Leon, head of the Cuban diplomatic mission to Lebanon, thanked today the donation of 87,000 syringes, 2,600 masks and 1,000 gloves, sent by friends of that nation to the island to help in the COVID-19 confrontation.



According to Prensa Latina, Leon highlighted the solidarity of Lebanese graduates and Cubans residing in that country, who sent the shipment of sanitary materials to the Caribbean island.



The arrival of the donation, the Caribbean diplomat stressed, will strengthen Cuba's response to the impact of the pandemic and will contribute to mitigate the damage caused by the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.



The arrival of the humanitarian shipment coincided with the closing of the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, which summoned 1,077 delegates from 60 nations.



The reception was attended by Alexander Pellicer, director of North Africa and the Middle East of the Cuban foreign ministry, along with executives of the trading company Medicuba, Importer and Exporter of Medical Products.