Cuba reported 109 new cases of COVID 19, 179 discharged and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 3,882 samples for surveillance during the day, 109 were positive for a 2.8% positivity rate. The country accumulates 13,723,630 samples taken and 1, 103,395 positive.



At the end of May 2, a total of 2,769 patients were admitted, 1,991 suspected, 26 under surveillance and 752 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 102 were contacts of confirmed cases, 2 with source of infection abroad and 5 with no source of infection specified. There were 179 medical discharges, accumulating 1,094,057 (99.1%) and there were no deaths. Seven confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, two of them critical and five serious.



Among the 109 positive cases, 7.3% (8) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,837, which represent 13.3% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (49), 20 to 39 (24), 40 to 59 (10), 60 and over (26).