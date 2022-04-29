Cuban experts highlight effectiveness of Jusvinza at BioHabana 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) Participants at the BioHabana 2022 International Congress highlighted the effectiveness of Jusvinza in the care of severe and critical patients with COVID-19, particularly women in the third trimester of gestation, by inhibiting the hyperinflammation inherent to the systemic disease.



Designed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, this biotechnological product was the first to obtain, in December 2020, the emergency use authorization from the Cuban regulatory authority, in order to include it in the pandemic action protocol, due to the positive evolution of the people.



Speaking exclusively to the Cuban News Agency, Anadys Segura, a specialist of II Degree of Gynecology and Obstetrics of the Dr. Luis Diaz Soto Hospital, explained that, after the administration of Jusvinza in severe and critical mothers, they observed an accelerated control of hyperinflammation, which shortened their stay at the ICUs and others did not reach the therapies.



They also noted a decrease in the acute markers of inflammation and from the clinical point of view they evidenced the rapid improvement of the patients and the reduction of the time of use of oxygen therapy, and of the complications inherent to this ventilation.



For her part, Maria del Carmen Dominguez, Ph.D., scientific leader of the immunoregulatory peptide, highlighted its excellent safety profile, as well as the advantages of its use: its capacity to inhibit hyperinflammation, without adverse effects, and the fact that it does not immunosuppress patients, a very positive aspect due to the characteristics of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which requires a powerful response from the immune system.



She stated that preclinical and clinical research continues for other autoimmune pathologies such as ankylosing spondylitis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis affecting the pediatric population.



When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Cuba in March 2020, Jusvinza was in the clinical trial phase for rheumatoid arthritis and its application in severe and critical patients with the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus showed promising survival results.