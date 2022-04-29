



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) After a week of scientific exchanges and presentation of the main results of Cuban biotechnology in the resolution of social and economic problems, the BioHabana 2022 International Congress concludes today in Havana.



On the last day of the event, cooperation agreements are expected to be signed between BioCubaFarma and institutions, centers and companies from other parts of the world, with the purpose of strengthening alliances for the production of drugs and equipment aimed at improving the health of the population.



Speakers from the United States, Brazil, Chile, Honduras, Panama, Mexico, El Salvador and Cuba will discuss regulatory science at the symposium conducted by the archipelago's Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices.



Scientists and researchers from Europe and the Americas will discuss the effectiveness of immunotherapy in the treatment of cancer and its development prospects in the world.



At the event, which has been held at the Havana Convention Center since last Monday, the island's experiences in the fight against COVID-19, the application of biotechnology in agriculture and the acquisition of medical equipment that will provide sovereignty to the Caribbean country were presented.



John Antonio Briceño, Belize's PM, who is visiting our country, was interested in Cuban biotechnology products and visited the stands accompanying the event.



Eduardo Martinez Diaz, president of the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), explained to the visitor the mission of the institutions of the biopharmaceutical sector in the country and their productions.



BioHabana 2022, organized by BioCubaFarma, is attended by more than 900 national and foreign delegates and guests from 51 nations, from universities, scientific centers and institutions, and companies.