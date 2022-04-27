Dominica’s Prime Minister Praises Cuban Biotechnology





Havana, April 26 (ACN) Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit acknowledged on Tuesday the achievements of Cuban biotechnology despite the impact of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation for over 60 years.



At the BioHabana 2022 International Biotech Congress, underway in Havana, Skerrit said to have been impressed about the Cuban advance in the bio-pharmaceutical sector and praised the Cuban people’s unyielding spirit, intellectual capacity and commitment.



Cuba does not develop bombs but pharmaceuticals and sends doctors and nurses to help other nations, said Skerrit and went on to call to keep boosting brotherhood between Dominica and Cuba and work in the benefit of humanity.



The distinguished visitor was welcomed at Havana’s Conventions Hall, venue of the forum, by Eduardo Martinez Diaz, president of the Cuban Biotech Conglomerate BioCubaFarma, who led him around the stands exhibiting the portfolio of export products of the conglomerate.



BioCubaFarma’s president told Skerrit that the doses of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine that could be donated to Dominica to immunize its people are ready to go.



The government of Dominica and Cuba’s Genetic Engineering and Biotech Center signed a confidentiality accord on Tuesday to introduce the product Heberprot-P in the Caribbean sister nation. The Cuban product has proven highly effective in the treatment of ulcers of diabetic foot.