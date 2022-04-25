UNICEF continues its support to the immunization program in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) The United Nations Children's Fund ( UNICEF) maintains as a priority the support to the National immunization program in Cuba, to give continuity to the country's efforts to guarantee the health and welfare of girls and boys.



On the occasion of the World Immunization Week, a press release from the international organization points out that this contribution was kept in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, through the acquisition of the triple viral vaccine against mumps, rubella and measles (MMR).



The collaboration of Iberia/Amadeus, the Provincial Council of Albacete, the City Councils of Toledo and Guadalajara and the Cabildo of Gran Canaria, through UNICEF Spain, allowed the purchase of 116,000 doses of MMR vaccine, not produced in Cuba, with which it was possible to immunize 100 % of the one-year-old pediatric population.



According to UNICEF, with the funds donated by the Spanish public administrations, it was also possible to acquire equipment that strengthened the cold chain in the health institutions in charge of administering the vaccines, train vaccination teams and carry out awareness campaigns.



The National Immunization Program, which is universal and free of charge, was created six decades ago, it vaccinates the Cuban population against 13 diseases and did not pause in the country, not even during the most complicated period of the COVID-19.



World Immunization Week, which is celebrated during the last days of April, encourages vaccination to protect people of all ages against diseases.