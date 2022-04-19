Cuba and Egypt to strengthen cooperation in health





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) Cuban Ambassador to Egypt, Tania Aguiar Fernandez, exchanged today with the minister of public health and population of that African country, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, on common interests to strengthen cooperation ties.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry, the meeting took place at the headquarters of the Egyptian ministry of health and population, and addressed issues on the bilateral agenda in health and higher education.



Aguiar Fernandez explained the progress made by the island on the health sector, the production of medicines and the fight against COVID-19, as well as the harmful effect of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade on Cuban life and economy.



The meeting took place in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, in which Abdel-Ghaffar explained the health challenges faced by Egypt.