89.7 % of the Cuban population has completed anti-COVID-19 immunization





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) 89.7 % of the Cuban population has already completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme, with the drugs developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



According to the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), the percentage figure refers to the 9,932,738 people who have completed the immunization scheme against the infectious disease.



As of April 16, 10,647,205 people had received at least one dose, including convalescents vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.



Of this total number, 9,396,816 people have received a second dose and 9,087,687 a third one.



MINSAP also informed that a total of 6,473,264 people have received booster doses, 300,222 of them as part of the clinical study, and 6,173,042 in the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In all, 35,605,654 doses of national immunogens against COVID-19 have been administered in Cuba.