As forecasted, COVID-19 in Cuba is declining





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) Cuba ends this week with a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, as experts and scientists who advise the Government of the Island had predicted, according to Minister of Public Health José Angel Portal Miranda’s report on the nation's epidemiological situation to the Government Working Group headed by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.



“In general, the infection rate is on a downward trend nationwide, currently at 67.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, as compared to last week’s 73.9,” Portal Miranda said.



As to the death toll, the indicator remains at 0.15%, with 197 deaths so far this year. Since March 2020, 8,520 people have died in Cuba, for a lethality rate of 0.77% during the entire pandemic, less than in the rest of the Americas and the world at large.



The Minister of Public Health remarked that almost all COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units are in serious or critical condition because of underlying medical problems unrelated to the new coronavirus.



President Díaz-Canel asked about the new strains in circulation, and Portal Miranda explained that the Omicron strain’s BA2 sub-variant is predominating, which is said to be more contagious.

The number of cases reported on Sunday is expected to be less than 300, in line with the forecasts.