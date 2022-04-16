Cuba Reports 479 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths





Cuba has been reporting about half a thousand new COVID-19 cases daily, with 479 on Thursday, no deaths and 590 recovered, according to the Health Ministry.



The provinces of Camaguey and Havana have reported the largest number of cases 89 and 50 respectively.



Some 13 million 598 thousand 879 samples have been analyzed in all with one million 099 thousand 042 of them having tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 since the virus appeared on the island in March 2020.



Out of Thursday’s 459 cases, six of them were imported and 14 without infection source.



At present there are one thousand 951 persons are still in hospital.