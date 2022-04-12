Cuba appreciates new donation for oncology hospitals





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, thanked today, on behalf of Cuba, a donation for oncology hospitals.



The donation was sent to hospitals in Havana and Holguin, by the El Pan Project (Sharing with the Cuban people).



On Twitter, Diaz-Canel echoed the words of Reverend Joel Ortega, president of the Council of Churches of Cuba, who at the delivery of the donation said that "we are showing that the world can be different, that a better world is possible, that together we can do more, that love is stronger than hate and that peace is the most important thing".



On Monday, Felix Sharpe Caballero, representative in Michigan of this project, delivered a donation of 7.5 tons of powdered milk for oncology hospitals in Havana and Holguin, plus the Ejercito de salvacion (Salvation Army) home for the elderly.



Sharpe Caballero called for the lifting of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and assured that the donations show that Cuba is not alone.



For his part, Mark Friedman, coordinator of the Los Angeles-based Hands off Cuba Committee, announced the launching of its next medical aid campaign for the island, to raise 125,000 dollars to buy four anesthesia machines and 60 boxes of sutures and surgical devices and equipment for the Calixto Garcia hospital in Havana.



The donation is added to many others sent by Cubans living abroad and friends of the Caribbean nation in the context of the crisis caused by the pandemic and the tightening of the restrictive policy of the U.S. government.