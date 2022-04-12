British Scientists Acknowledge Safety and Performance of Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine





Havana, April 11 (ACN) Prestigious British scientists with The Lancet Discovery Science group said that the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine ABDALA is safe, well tolerated while it induces powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2.



In an article published on the e-Clinical Medicine on-line magazine, the experts acknowledged the work of Cuban scientists and the high efficacy proven by the Cuban vaccine—92.28 percent.



Cuba has thus far administered some 26 million doses of ABDALA including mass vaccination and boosters.



According to the Cuban Health Ministry, 89 percent of the Cuban population—9 million 922 thousand 976—has already completed the COVID-19 vaccination scheme.



Read here the article published on the e-Clinical Medicine on-line magazine:



https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(22)00113-4/fulltext