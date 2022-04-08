Cuba: World Health Day Commemorations for the Environment





Havana, April 7 (ACN) The education of the people about the environment and its impact on human health were issues at the center of commemorations for World Health Day, annually marked April 7 and this year held at Havana Metropolitan Park.



The representative here of the Pan-American and Health Organizations, Jose Moya, stressed the actions undertaken in the country to raise awareness in an increasing number of citizens about the need to protect the environment, in a scenario marked by the impact of climate change and the increase of diseases of the digestive system, emotional and respiratory conditions associated to the environment.



Moya said that by taking care of the forests, the water and the air you can also protect human, animal and vegetable health, though the message must still reach better the new generations so that the contribute to the protection of our planet.



Cuba’s environmental policy aims at preserving biodiversity, avoid environmental pollution and face climate change so actions to make these goals visible represent significant advancement, said the director for environmental health at the Cuban Health Ministry, Susana Suarez.



World Health Day commemorations kicked off in Cuba on April 4 and will run till April 9 with recreational and educative activities in all provinces.



The international date is marked on April 7 to commemorate the founding of the World Health Organization in 1948.





