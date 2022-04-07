Chinese Medical Donation Benefits Havana Hospitals





Havana, April 6 (ACN) The donation of ten lung ventilators by the Chinese Hainergy Corporation, under the Haier Group, will benefit four Havana hospitals in the struggle against COVID-19.



As friends of Cuba, we consider our duty to help the Cuban people with this equipment and particularly those citizens suffering from respiratory disease or COVID-19, said Hainergy general manager Sun Yongle during the hand-in ceremony at the Calixto Garcia General Hospital.



All the Cuban personnel at the island’s embassy in China was provided with protection items during the months under the pandemic and Beijing also shipped oxygen concentrators and facemasks to the island, said Sun Yongle.



Cuban deputy Foreign Trade and Investment minister Deborah Rivas praised the bonds linking Cuba and the Haier Group and said that the current donation is an expression of solidarity and support highly valued here because it ratifies Haier’s willingness to keep collaborating with Cuba.



Haier has in Cuba a major strategic partner as it boosts development of the local electronic industry with the assembly of TV sets and the setting up of digital terrestrial television.