Cuban Abdala vaccine dossier ready to be reviewed by WHO





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) The dossier of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, Abdala, is ready to be reviewed by experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), reported the Cuban Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industry Group (BioCubaFarma).



Through its official Twitter account, BioCubaFarma reported that in March it began the formal exchange with the WHO for the evaluation process of its Abdala anticovid-19 vaccine.



It stressed that already the World Health Organization was informed that the dossier is ready to be reviewed by experts.



"The @CIGBCuba began in the month of March the formal exchange with the World Health Organization, to start the evaluation process of its anti-covid19 vaccine, #Abdala. The WHO was informed that the dossier is ready to be reviewed by experts," the tweet refers.



He also said that the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) are working to present soon to the Regulatory Authority of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices of the Republic of Cuba (CECMED) the data from the clinical studies of Soberana 01 and Mambisa.



We continue to advance in the development strategy of Cuban Vaccines, BioCubaFarma referred on the social network.



"The Institute@FinlayInstitute and the @CIGBCuba are working to present soon to @cubacecmed the data from the clinical studies of Soberana 01 and Mambisa. We continue to advance in the development strategy of #VacunasCubanasCovid19," he posted.



As of March 31, Cuba reports an accumulated rate of deaths per million inhabitants three times lower than those reported in Europe and the American continent, reported Cuba's Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Group.



To date, a total of 35.4 million doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered on the island, informed the Ministry of Public Health.



Almost 10 million people, which represents 89.5% of the Cuban population, have a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule.