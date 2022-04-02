Cuba reported 778 new cases of COVID 19, 774 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 12,267 samples for surveillance during the day, with 778 positive for 6.3% positivity. The country accumulates 13,454,322 samples taken and 1,091,063 positive (8.1%).



At the end of March 31, a total of 8,129 patients had been admitted, 4,491 suspected, 19 under surveillance and 3,619 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases,764 were contacts of confirmed cases, 10 with source of infection abroad and 4 with no source of infection specified. There were 774 medical discharges, accumulating 1.078,875 patients recovered (98.9%) and there were no deaths. Thirty-three confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 9 in critical and 24 in serious condition.



Among the 778 positive cases, 4.0% (31) were asymptomatic, totaling 146,111, which represent 13.4% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (246), 20 to 39 (174), 40 to 59 (194), 60 and over (164).