Eighty Nine Percent of the Cuban Population Immunized against COVID-19





Havana, March 30 (ACN) Nine Million 911 thousand 421 citizens in Cuba have already completed the COVID-19 vaccination scheme, for 89.5 percent of the island’s population according to the Cuban Health Ministry.



The official report reads that up to date, over 10.6 million people have received at least one dose of locally developed vaccines; a second dose has reached 9 million 390 thousand 573 citizens and 9 million 073 thousand 173 got a third shot.



A total six million 251 thousand 30 citizens have received a booster vaccine, according to the official report, which adds that by March 28th the country has administered 35 million 347 thousand 14 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported 814 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths and 917 hospital discharges.