COVID-19 forecast for this week in Cuba: more cases and hospital admissions





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) For this week, the 13th of the year, Cuban specialists predict a gradual rise in the number of cases and hospital admissions, hence the need to keep observing the current health protocols and administering booster vaccines, as stated in the meeting Tuesday of President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz with scientists and experts involved in the fight against the new coronavirus.



Sc. D. Raul Ginovart Diaz, dean of the School of Mathematics and Computer Science of the University of Havana, referred to the infection rates per Cuban province to support his usual forecasts and models, which Dr. Daniel González Rubio, a specialist from IPK, pointed out that we owe the drop in the number of serious cases and deaths and the improved recovery rates of pneumonia patients mostly to our vaccines.



On her end, Dr. Teresita Montero Gonzalez, coordinator of the working group on pathological anatomy, gave an update on the study of COVID-related deaths, which has made it possible to establish the virus’s main targets in the human body, its aftereffects, and the conditions leading up to more lethal infections.