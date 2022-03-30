Over 89 % of the Cuban population has received the complete anti-COVID 19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) Cuba accumulated, by the end of March 27, a total of 35,342,367 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



According to the report on the institution's official website, a total of 10, 630,665 people have so far received at least one dose of the national anti-COVID-19 vaccines; 9,389,836 have already received a second dose and 9 ,072,359 have received a third one.



A total of 6,248,886 people have booster doses, 288,665 of them as part of the clinical study and 5,960,221 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



Of the total, 24,714,341 are related to the mass vaccination process; 9, 618,831 to the health intervention; 454,064 to the intervention study; and 266,466 to the clinical trials.



The complete vaccination schedule has been completed for 9,910,237 people, which represents 89.4% of the Cuban population.