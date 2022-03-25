Cuba Reaffirms Commitment to Eradicate TB





Havana, March 24 (ACN) Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda reaffirmed his country’s commitment to keep working to meet the goal of the World Health Organization in advancing towards the eradication of tuberculosis by the year 2030.



In the context of World Tuberculosis Day, March 24, the Cuban official wrote on his Twitter account that his country keeps low TB incidence and mortality rates.



According to the World Health Organization, Tuberculosis claims over four thousand lives every day, while nearly 28 thousand get infected despite the fact that the disease can be prevented and cured.