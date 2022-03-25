Cuba Reports 877 New COVID-19 Cases





Havana, March 24 (ACN) Cuba’s Health Ministry reported 877 new COVID-19 cases, 824 hospital discharges and no deaths due to the disease during the analysis of Wednesday samples.



So far, the country’s scientific labs have analyzed 13 million 354 thousand 156 samples to detect the coronavirus sine it’s onset here in March 2020. Out of that figure One million 84 thousand 568 tested positive to SARS-CoV-2.



At present, three thousand 486 patients are in hospital, five of them in critical conditions, according to the report, which adds that the total number of deaths has climbed to 8 thousand 508 since the virus appeared here.