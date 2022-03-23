Cuba Hosts Congress on Childhood, Adolescents and Youths





Havana, March 22 (ACN) Cuba’s Center for Studies on the Youth will sponsor the International Congress on Childhood, Adolescents and Youths March 29 -31 at Havana’s Conventions Center with the participation of some two thousand scholars, students and researchers from Cuba and around the world.



Keyla Estevez, director of the Study Center told reporters that this is the most important event sponsored by her institution while it occupies a significant space in the new youth policy implemented in Cuba. She announced that the event will include 40 pre-congress courses, while the congress itself will hold discussion sessions on collective efforts and solutions related to research studies.



A photo exhibit will also be part of the international event, which will be dedicate to the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Young Communist League, and once the congress winds up its shared knowledge will be expanded to universities, research centers and other institutions including specialized publications.