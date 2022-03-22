Over 9 million Cubans completed anti-COVID-19 immunization





HAVANA, Cuba, March 22 (ACN) A total of 9,902802 people, 89.4 % of the Cuban population, completed the vaccination schedule against COVID-19, with the national immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



The Ministry of Public Health reported today that 10,624,731 people have received at least one dose, including those convalescing from the disease, vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.



Of this figure, 9,386,182 people have received a second dose and 9,067,272 have received a third one.



In addition, 6,175,040 people have booster doses: 286,660 as part of the clinical study, and 5,888,380 in the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



As of March 20, 35,253,792 doses of the country's own immunogens have been administered.