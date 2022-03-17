All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
17
March Thursday

Cuba Reports No Deaths from Covid over the Past Five Days



Havana, March 16 (ACN) For the fifth day in a row, Cuba reported no deaths from COVID-19 even when there are two thousand 591 active persons in hospital, with seven of them in critical conditions.

The Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 559 new COVID-19 cases and 612 hospital discharges. The largest number of cases were reported in central Sancti Spiritus (90), Eastern Holguin and Central Ciego de Avila with 72 cases each, and western Matanzas province with 62 infections.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News