Cuba Reports No Deaths from Covid over the Past Five Days





Havana, March 16 (ACN) For the fifth day in a row, Cuba reported no deaths from COVID-19 even when there are two thousand 591 active persons in hospital, with seven of them in critical conditions.



The Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 559 new COVID-19 cases and 612 hospital discharges. The largest number of cases were reported in central Sancti Spiritus (90), Eastern Holguin and Central Ciego de Avila with 72 cases each, and western Matanzas province with 62 infections.