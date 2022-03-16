Over 9 million Cubans have received the complete anti-Covid 19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) A total of 35,174,727 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered in the country by the end of March 13, according to a report issued today by the ministry of public health.



According to the report on the agency's official website, 10,619,934 people have received at least one dose of the national vaccines to date; 9,383,046 have already received a second dose and 9,062,723 have received a third dose.



A total of 6,108,504 people have received booster doses, 284,651 of them as part of the clinical study and 5,823,853 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



In all, 24,550,715 are related to the mass vaccination process, 9,618,831 to the health intervention, 454,064 to the intervention study and 266,466 to the clinical trials.



A total of 9,896,199 people have been fully vaccinated, which, according to the information, represents 89.3 % of the Cuban population.



Since March 2020, 1,077,966 patients have been diagnosed with the virus in the country, 8,503 deaths due to COVID-19, and 1,066,760 patients have recovered, a figure equivalent to 99% of the infections.