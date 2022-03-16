Cuba reported 561 new cases of COVID 19, 610 discharged and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 8,080 samples for surveillance during the day, 561 were positive for 6.9% positivity. The country accumulates 13, 249,232 samples taken and 1,077,966 positive (8.1%).



At the end of March 14, a total of 7,245 patients had been admitted, 4,571 suspected, 30 were under surveillance and 2,644 were confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 542 were contacts of confirmed cases, 9 with a source of infection abroad and 10 with no source of infection specified. There were 610 medical discharges, accumulating 1,066,760 patients recovered (99.0%) and there were no deaths. A total of 14 confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of which 7 are critical and the same number are serious.



Among the 561 positive cases, 6.1% (34) were asymptomatic, totaling 145,529, representing 13.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (136), 20 to 39 (133), 40 to 59 (159), and 60 and over (133).