Cuba increases number of autochthonous cases of COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) After six weeks of decrease, Cuba presented an increase in the number of autochthonous cases of COVID-19, informed today Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health.



During the usual Monday press conference on the behavior of the current pandemic, the specialist pointed out that in the last week 3,788 autochthonous cases were reported, 303 more than in the previous one.



Regarding the increase, the specialist reiterated that vaccines prevent severe stages of the disease, but do not prevent people from contracting it.



With all the vaccines, the person can acquire the virus and if he/she does not have major comorbidities, he/she will pass it with a discreet symptomatology. Even if we are vaccinated, we are still exposed to the disease, so we must continue taking care of ourselves, he said.



Likewise, the expert indicated that the number of imported cases increased; 41 new cases were registered, 10 more than the previous week.



So far in March, up to the 12th day (week 10), 6,527 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 have been diagnosed in the country, with a reduction for the sixth consecutive week.



Regarding pediatric cases, Duran stated that in the most recent week, 931 cases were registered (146 more than the previous week), 133 per day, and no deaths were reported in this age group.



The head of epidemiology regretted he death of three persons during the week, an indicator that has shown a reduction in the last four weeks.



Regarding the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the specialist referred that 19 new cases were identified during the week, for a total of 306 (263 Cubans and 43 foreigners).



To date, and since March 2020, Cuba has accumulated 1,077,405 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2, 8,503 deaths due to COVID-19, and 1,056,150 recovered patients, a figure equivalent to 99% of the infections.

