Cuba Administers over 35 million COVID-19 Doses





Havana, March 11 (ACN) Cuban Health Ministry reported the administration so far of 35 million 113 thousand 686 doses of the locally developed COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



Up to March 9th, some nine million 892 thousand 314 people completed their vaccination scheme, standing for 89.3 percent of the Cuban population.



Meanwhile, 10 million 616 thousand 551 persons have received at least one shot of the homegrown vaccines including convalescents vaccinated with Soberana Plus as single dose. A second dose has been administered to nine million 381 thousand citizens, while nine million 60 thousand 287 persons have got a third shot.



Some six million 55 thousand 380 Cubans have already received a booster.