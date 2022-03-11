Over 9.8 Million Citizens Completed COVID-19 Vaccination in Cuba





Havana, March 10 (ACN) Nine Million 890 thousand 964 people in Cuba have already completed their COVID-19 immunization with the homegrown vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala; the figure stands for 89.3 percent of the Cuban population.



According to the Cuban Health Ministry, up to March 8th some 10 million 615 thousand 457 persons had got at least one shot of the locally developed vaccines, including convalescents vaccinated with Soberana Plus as single dose.



More than Nine million 45 thousand individuals have received a second dose and some nine million 059 thousand have got a third dose, while six million 45 thousand 257 citizens have been administered a booster.



In all 35 million 100 thousand 904 doses have thus far been administered in the country so far using the homegrown vaccines.



Cuba has reported a total of one million 75 thousand 30 cases positive to the SARS-CoV-2 since the virus appeared here in March 2020, out of that total 8 thousand 502 patients died from COVID-19 and one million 64 thousand 144 patients recovered, that’s 99 percent of all the infected with the coronavirus.