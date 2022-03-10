Cuba Reports 518 New COVID-19 Cases and One Death





Havana, March 9 (ACN) Cuba continues to report about 500 COVID-19 daily cases. Health Authorities said 518 cases were detected on Tuesday, 575 patients recovered and one person died from the disease.



At present 7 thousand 198 patients are in hospital, 4 thousand 828 persons were reported as suspicious cases.



Cuban labs analyzed a total of 10 thousand 727 samples on Tuesday, out of which 518 proved positive to Coronavirus. In all, 13 million 184 thousand 675 samples have thus far been analyzed with one million 74 thousand 469 of them testing positive to SARS-CoV-2.



Tuesday’s cases included 503 contacts of confirmed cases, eight with infection source abroad and seven without specific infection source.

