COVID-19 increased the prevalence of anxiety and depression in the world by 25%





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Across the planet, the first year of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression.



A scientific report recently published by the World Health (WHO), also highlights that the effect of the pandemic has had the greatest impact on the availability of mental health services.



Concerns about possible increases in mental health conditions had already led to 90% of the countries surveyed to include mental health and psychosocial mental health and psychosocial support in their response plans to COVID-19, but significant gaps and concerns remain.

For this reason, WHO is calling on all nations to step up their efforts to intensify mental health services and support for their populations.



Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO stressed that "the information that we now have on the impact of COVID-19 on the world's mental health is only the tip of the iceberg".



Undoubtedly, one of the main explanations for the rise is the unprecedented stress caused by social isolation resulting from the pandemic.



In addition, women have been more affected than men and people with pre-existing physical health conditions, such as asthma, cancer and heart disease, were more likely to develop symptoms of mental disorders.



The data suggest that people with pre-existing mental disorders do not appear to be disproportionately vulnerable to COVID-19 infection, however, when they do become infected, they are more likely to suffer from hospitalization, illnesses, severe illness, and death compared to those who are not brain-disturbed.



In these more than two years of the pandemic, WHO has also worked to promote mental the integration of mental health and psychosocial support into all aspects of the global response.



WHO Member States are taking action in this regard, and according to a recent survey, 90% of countries are working to provide psychosocial and mental health support to patients and responders of COVID-19.



Also, at the World Health Assembly, held in 2021, States emphasized the need to develop and strengthen psychosocial support services for mental health and psychosocial support services as part of strengthening response and resilience to COVID-19 and future emergencies.

