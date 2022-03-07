Over 6 million Cubans have received anti-COVID-19 booster doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) The Cuban public health ministry ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that a total of 6,027,115 people have received anti-COVID-19 booster doses with the vaccines developed in the country.



Of this figure, 282,784 people received the additional dose (booster) as part of clinical studies, and 5,744,331 as part of the population of selected territories and risk groups.



Cuba rushed the process of administering a booster, in view of the evidence that a booster dose increases the levels of protection against infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the infectious disease.



According to MINSAP, 9,888,591 people (89.3 % of the Cuban population) are fully vaccinated with the Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala immunogens.



As of March 5, 10, 613,819 people had received at least one dose, of whom 9,378,793 received a second dose and 9,057,766 received a third one.



In all, 35, 077,956 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Cuba, in March 2020, 1,073,504 patients have been diagnosed with the disease, 99 % of whom have recovered (1,062,430).