Italian volunteers arrive in Cuba to take part in Soberana Plus Turin clinical study





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Some 30 people between 19 and 59 years of age arrived from Italy to participate as volunteers in the Soberana Plus Turin clinical study organized by institutions of the two countries.



They received a dose of the vaccine Soberana Plus after providing blood samples, a procedure similar to the one implemented by the Microbiology and Virology Laboratory of the Amedeo di Savoia, in Turin.



One of the volunteers, the Italian economist Matteo Saccani, said he was happy to be part of this study, adding that “(…) it was an honor for me, as for all of us, to put our body at the service of Cuban medical science and give our small contribution, our small support to the development of the exchange of vaccines between Cuba and Europe.”



Parameters such as age, weight, diseases, allergies and other indicators of a homogeneous and healthy population group were taken into account for this study, designed to prove the effectiveness of Soberana Plus, a vaccine developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute as a booster for people immunized with other injectable drugs against COVID-19, authorized in Italy.