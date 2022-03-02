Cuban Academy of Sciences celebrates its 60th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) The Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) celebrates today the 60th anniversary of its creation at the initiative of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz shortly after the triumph of the Revolution in 1959.



The institution is organizing a gala for the occasion during which a large group of ACC founders and academics of merit will receive diplomas, including the Honorary Academician and Honorary President of the Cuban Society for the History of Science and Technology, Doctor of Science José Boris Alsthuler Gutwert and other founding members across Cuba.



The tribute will be extended to seven already deceased members, whose relatives will receive their certificates.



The Cuban Academy of Sciences was established on February 20, 1962 under Act 1011 of the Cuban Revolution by the organizing commission headed by Antonio Núñez Jiménez (1923-1998) and made up of renowned scientists.