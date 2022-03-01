Cuba reported 475 new cases of COVID 19, 480 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 11,189 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting positive 475 (155 less than the previous day) for 4.2% positivity. The country accumulates 13, 090,125 samples taken and 1,069,862 positive (8.2%).

At the end of February 27, a total of 7,742 patients had been admitted, 5,011 suspected, 62 under surveillance and 2,669 confirmed active.

Of the total number of cases, 462 were contacts of confirmed cases, 3 with a source of infection abroad and 10 with no source of infection specified. There were 480 medical discharges, accumulating 1,058,640 patients recovered (98.9%) and there were no deaths. Thirty-two confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 8 are critical and 24 are serious.



Of the 475 positive cases, 7.7% (37) were asymptomatic, totaling 145,141 cases, which represent 13.5% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (115), 20 to 39 (128), 40 to 59 (134), 60 and over (98).