28
February Monday

89.2% of Cubans complete full vaccination program



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) According to a report issued by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), 9,879,995 Cubans (89.2% of the population) have received all doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 10,607,418 people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccines, including those who were administered Soberana Plus as a single dose. Of them, 9,373,166 have already received a second dose and 9,051,960 people have received a third dose.

A total of 5,938,099 people have booster doses, 280,108 of them as part of the Clinical Study and 5,657,991 as part of the booster vaccination program designed for selected regions and at-risk groups, MINSAP pointed out.

