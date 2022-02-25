Cuban company supports hemodialysis service in central province of the country





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) The innovative creativity of those who work in the high-density polyethylene pipes company Ciegoplast, in Ciego de Avila, allows supporting hemodialysis services in the territory with the manufacture of containers to protect the dialyzers and the lines of each patient.



Diego Garcia Plasencia, in charge of the commercial activity in Ciegoplast, told the Cuban News Agency that they made about 60 of these containers to check if they are functional in the services of the hospitals in the province.



These pieces were made with couplings not suitable to be used as joints in corrugated pipes of sewage water, and the covers that were put on each one are the waste from the machining of the flange holders, accessories in the polyethylene pipes, he explained.



For his part, Livan Suarez Avila, head of the nephrology service at a hospital in that central province, said that this donation is very useful, since it allows each patient to keep the dialyzer with its line; however, due to the small space in the hemodialysis room, there are not enough storage conditions for them.



Developed countries do not have the need to reuse equipment, parts or pieces of any type of technology, but Cuba, an underdeveloped nation that suffers a fierce economic, commercial and financial blockade by the greatest power in the world, does.



An example of this are the dialyzers, key components of the extracorporeal purification system with hemodialysis, being the compartment where the elimination of the uremic toxins retained and generated by chronic kidney disease takes place.



Therefore, it is worth Ciegoplast's commitment to contribute each day more to the economy and services.

